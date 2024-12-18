Developer approved for new indoor sports complex in West Henderson

HENDERSON (KTNV) — On Tuesday, the West Henderson fieldhouse, an indoor sports and family entertainment complex design and construction, was approved.

Whiting-Turner Contracting Company and Klai Juba Wald Architecture + Interiors was awarded the agreement.

The indoor sports complex was introduced for public feedback at the May 21 City Council meeting. It was approved at the July 2 City Council meeting.

The complex will be built behind Chick N Pickle on St. Rose and Maryland Parkways.

The 160,000 square-foot, two-level facility will offer Parks and Recreation programming, youth sports activities, camps and clinics and will feature 30,000 plus square feet of family entertainment featuring:

Four 84’x50’ basketball courts that can be transitioned to eight volleyball courts

Two 200’ x 100’ synthetic turf fields

Multipurpose event spaces

Child watch space

Laser tag

24 bowling lanes

Redemption Arcade

Outdoor mini golf

Axe throwing

Fitness and group fitness rooms

Full-service food and beverage

Henderson residents will be eligible for 20% discounts on event programming and activities.

The City will partner with Kempersports to provide facilities and services without financially impacting its residents.

The complex is expected to be done by Fall 2026. The total project cost is $70 million, with KemperSports contributing $10 million. The project will be funded through the Public Infracture Bond Sale, West Henderson Development Fund, and City Municipal Facilities Fund.