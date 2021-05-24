DETR claimants report ongoing system error message, unable to file claims

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — KTNV has been fielding calls and emails from frustrated claimants who say they can't file their weekly claims because of a system error message. DETR said it is working to resolve the issue but did not provide a timeline of when it could be fixed.

"Why is it so hard to fix a machine that's been down since Saturday morning?" asked Anthony Manesa, a DETR claimant.

During the pandemic, Manesa has been working about 10 hours a week for the company he's been with for years. He said he's never had an issue receiving unemployment. That was until yesterday when he said he couldn't file his weekly claim.

"It says, 'system is down - error. System is down - error," Manesa said.

Manesa said he tried several times to get through.

"I couldn't get through in the morning, then I couldn't get through in the afternoon," he said.

Still today, Manesa said he couldn't get through. While DETR has not said how widespread the issue is, KTNV has been fielding calls and emails from frustrated claimants, unable to file claims and concerned about whether they'll get their weekly check. We reached out to DETR several times today and have not received an update.Yesterday, the agency said it was aware of the issue and working to resolve it but did not provide a timeline.

In the meantime, people like Manesa say they just want answers.

"Do we need to restructure the whole system again? What is the governor doing for everybody else? There's a lot of people in Vegas today that need that unemployment," he said.

While DETR did not give a timeline for when these issues will be resolved, they suggested that people clear their cookies on the website and try to log in again. We will stay on this and will provide you with an update as soon as we have one.