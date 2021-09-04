'Desayuno Con Amigos' helps Las Vegas-area small business owners during health crisis

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A monthly Latin Chamber of Commerce breakfast has turned out to be more than just a meal. It has become a support system for small business owners that have been struggling to survive during this pandemic.

Teresa Sweeten is one of the thousands of business owners in the Las Vegas valley that has been working to get back on her feet. She is the owner of Insurance and Medicare for Less.

During the pandemic, she lost many clients. Sweeten said the majority prefer to meet in person, so when she tried to switch to virtual her business suffered.

“We work mostly out in the field and last year we couldn’t go out and do any face-to-face or anything else,” Sweeten said.

When she found out about Desayunos Con Amigos, the monthly event put on by the Latin Chamber of Commerce, Sweeten said it was her saving grace. The event has helped her meet people to provide guidance and make her services easier for clients to access.

“I get to learn a lot about all the resources available for the community that otherwise if I wouldn’t come to this event, I wouldn’t be able to know anybody or meet anybody,” Sweeten said.

Justin Jones, Clark County commissioner, was a guest speaker at the networking event and he talked about the county’s efforts using the Cares Act Fund to help many like Sweeten.

“Those dollars went directly to minority-owned businesses in our community to keep them open and we are going to re-up with the Latin Chamber and their leadership to make sure they continue that work supporting our small business owners,” said Jones.

Sweeten said she encourages other Hispanic business owners to join these meetings.

“You have to come to these events; you have to become a member of the group,” Sweeten explained. “I don’t believe any of these groups are going to come to you, you need to come to them.”

Sweeten said these Desayunos also provide her with the latest information on COVID, which has helped her follow the appropriate measures to keep her clients safe.

One of the Latin Chambers of Commerce’s priorities is to get the Latino community vaccinated.

To access the Latin Chamber of Commerce list of vaccine clinics and upcoming events visit lvlcc.com.