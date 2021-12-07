Deputies believe threat of shooting at Pahrump Valley High School is not credible

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Deputies with the Nye County Sheriff's Office are investigating a threat to Pahrump Valley High School, but believe it is not credible.

A "general threat" related to a school shooting on Tuesday, Dec. 7 was found written on a bathroom wall at the school, sheriff's officials explained in a Facebook post on Monday night.

"At this time there is no information to deem this threat credible," officials said. As a precaution, additional sheriff's personnel will be present at the school on Tuesday.

An investigation into the threat is ongoing. Anyone with information that could help is asked to contact the Nye County Sheriff's Office at 775-751-7000 or by email at sheriff@co.nye.nv.us.

