Department of Homeland Security announces $94 million in grants to protect Jewish organizations

Secretary Kristi Noem and the Department of Homeland Security announced $94 million in federal grants to over 500 Jewish-based organizations across the United States.

The funding, part of FEMA's Non-Profit Security Grant Program, will be used for security upgrades like cameras and physical barriers.

DHS officials say the spike in antisemitic attacks, especially after Hamas committed the October 7 massacre in Israel, makes this funding "critical."

I recently sat down with Rabbi Sanford Akselrad from Congregation Ner Tamid, who told me the temple spends hundreds of thousands of dollars on security.

"The fight against hate against the Jews would morph yet again, um, so when someone says that they are, they, they love Jews but they, but they hate Israel and you get a little deeper, what do they mean by that..... and usually when they go into the territory not of being critical of Israel which is fair game. But they say Israel has no right to exist at all now.... we get into the area of antisemitism," Akselrad said.

Homeland Security says the goal behind the $94 million in grants is to ensure Jewish Americans can live free from "fear" and "violence."

More grants are expected in the coming months.

