Declining water levels at Lake Powell are affecting businesses

LAKE POWELL (KTNV) — Declining water levels are a big concern for at least seven states.

That includes Lake Powell, which is more than 300 miles up the river from Lake Mead on the border of Arizona and Utah.

The reservoir is the second largest in the country and is just behind Lake Mead.

For people like Max Lapekas, Lake Powell is part of their daily life. He owns Lake Powell Paddle Boards and Kayaks out of Page, Arizona.

"It has changed a lot. Kind of just had to work with what we got," Lapekas said. "We had to do what we had to do. It is still beautiful even though the water is down. [There is] still is plenty of water. It is just the access issues."

Due to low water levels, Lapekas said their customers have to hike down a hill to get to the water.

"Right now we are at Antelope Point Public Boat Ramp and its another 50 feet down," Lapekas said. "This is where we have to launch, and bring the kayaks up and down. We literally built this path by hand."

He added they bought a boat to bring kayaks to that point and the cost of fuel is adding up.

"That is $600 or $700 that we used to not have to pay."

Lapekas said they had to make adjustments like many other businesses have had to do but they're managing and hoping for a busy summer.

"The main email or phone call that we get is oh, I saw there is low water. Can you still kayak on Lake Powell," Lapekas said.

Lake Powell and Glen Canyon Dam attract millions of visitors every year who help a number of tour businesses in town that rely on the lake.

"You can still maneuver your boat, your jet skis, your kayaks," Judy Franz, executive director of the Page Chamber of Commerce said. "You just have to be savvy about it and know what you are doing."

Franz said visitation has taken a hit due to the pandemic and lower lake levels.

IN 2017, the National Park Service reported 4,574,940 people visited the area.

In 2021, there were 3,144,318 visitors.

"I get calls all the time saying the lake is dry, we can't come. That is not true," Franz said.

She adds the key has been promoting the lake is open for business and that many are optimistic with the above-average snowpack in the Rockies that will eventually melt into the river and lake.

"The levels are coming up. We have had a wonderful winter," Franz said. "It is turning a corner a little bit."

Franz said this could also help with the dock situation.