Death Valley National Park staff member dies in crash at park

National Park Service
Rigoberto "RJ" Avina at Furnace Creek Visitor Center in 2021
Posted at 3:41 PM, Jun 04, 2024

DEATH VALLEY (KTNV) — A Death Valley National Park staff member has died after a single-vehicle crash at the park.

On Tuesday, the National Park Service said they were mourning the loss of Rigoberto "RJ" Avina.

He had worked for the agency as part of Death Valley's maintenance division for nearly three years.

"RJ's passing leaves a hole in our community's heart," said Superintendent Mike Reynolds. "He was a smart young man with a bright future. I will miss his smile and grieve for his family's loss."

Avina was off-duty when he died in a single-vehicle crash on CA-190.

He lived in Pahrump and is survived by his wife and two young sons.

According to park staff, vehicle crashes are the leading cause of deaths at Death Valley National Park.

