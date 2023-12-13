Death Valley National Park offering tours of Scotty's Castle

DEATH VALLEY (KTNV) — Death Valley National Park is once again offering tours of Scotty's Castle.

According to park rangers, visitors can reserve a spot to go on a walking tour with rangers and explore Scotty's Castle, which has been closed since 2015 due to a flood in the area.

Those tours are scheduled for most Sundays at 9 a.m. The tours are scheduled to start on Dec. 10, 2023 and run through March 10, 2024. Tickets are $35 each plus a processing fee. Space is limited to 20 people per tour and tickets must be purchased at least two days in advance.

Rangers said tour dates may be subject to change throughout the season due to construction or road damage caused by recent flooding. They add all access roads are closed and that tour participants will meet at the gate at the North Highway/Scotty's Castle Road Closure. Visitors will not be able to enter closed areas without a National Park Service Ranger with them.

Ticket sales will be used to help with preservation work at Scotty's Castle and you can learn more here.