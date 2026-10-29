Fatal shooting under investigation at North Las Vegas senior living community

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead at a senior living community on Thursday.

This comes after several community members reached out to Channel 13 to share concerns about a large police presence at the Vista Park Retirement Community on Farm Road near Aviary Way.

WATCH | Channel 13's footage of the scene

Death under investigation at North Las Vegas senior living community

A spokesperson for the North Las Vegas Police Department initially said officers were involved in "an active investigation involving a deceased individual."

In an update since shared with Channel 13, police said they responded to the area at 10:36 a.m. on reports of an unresponsive male found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are now working to find out more about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

"Additional details are not being released at this time as the investigation remains ongoing," police stated.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. Anonymous tips can also be made through Crime Stoppers by calling 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.

