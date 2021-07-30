Death after fight at Laughlin hotel under investigation by Las Vegas police

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police say a person is dead after a fight at the Aquarius Hotel on Casino Drive in Laughlin.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says it received multiple reports of a fight involving multiple people shortly before 1:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, they found an unresponsive male, who was transported to a nearby hospital and later pronounced deceased.

Homicide detectives are on the scene and no one has been arrested at this time.

The Clark County coroner will identify the deceased.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

