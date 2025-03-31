Deadly weekend on Las Vegas roads points to concerning trends

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's been a tragic and deadly weekend on our valley roadways.

Jhovani Carrillo breaks down what happened over the weekend and the numbers behind the growing trend.

Tragic weekend on valley roadways points to concerning trends

Authorities are still working to piece together the details of the crashes that happened nearly 30 minutes apart.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department tells us the first crash happened near the intersection of Pecos and McLoed. Police say a 64-year-old man was hit by a driver who didn't stop at the crosswalk. Investigators say the driver left the scene and the victim died at the hospital.

About three miles away, Tropicana and Boulder Highway was the scene of another hit and run that's under investigation. It happened around 8 p.m. Saturday.

Police say a 67-year-old man who ignored a traffic signal was crossing the street when he was hit by a car. That driver stopped, but moments later he was run over by a second vehicle, a white Volkswagen Passat. Investigators say that the driver left the scene and the victim died.

According to Metro, there have been 42 deadly crashes on our roads this year compared to 37 around the same time last year, a persistent problem that our valley residents are tired of.

"And a lot of people are in their own world or I mean, I'm not saying that everybody is, but a lot of people, you know, you see them with their heads down, you know, or you see them, you know, makeup or eating something, you know, it's not right," one local said. "Focus on driving."

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Collision Investigation Section at (702) 828-4088 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555, or visit www.CrimeStoppersOFNV.com or use the mobile app 'P3'. Message and Data rates may apply. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest, or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.