Deadly motorcycle crash near Torrey Pines, Vegas drives

Avoid the area
Posted at 12:14 PM, Aug 12, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are on the scene of a deadly crash involving a motorcycle near Torrey Pines and Vegas drives. They tweeted about it shortly after noon on Thursday.

There are road closures in place and they are asking drivers to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

