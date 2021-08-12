Deadly motorcycle crash near Torrey Pines, Vegas drives

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are on the scene of a deadly crash involving a motorcycle near Torrey Pines and Vegas drives. They tweeted about it shortly after noon on Thursday.

#BREAKING we are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle near Torrey Pines and Vegas Drive in @LVMPDBAC

There are road closures in the area as we investigate. Please avoid the area for now. pic.twitter.com/9rK33pclMB — LVMPD (@LVMPD) August 12, 2021

There are road closures in place and they are asking drivers to avoid the area.

MAP OF THE AREA



This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

