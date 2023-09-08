Deadly hit and run crash shuts down eastbound Cheyenne Ave at Van Der Meer Street

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A woman is dead after a hit and run crash in North Las Vegas on Thursday night. Roads in the area are shut down as authorities investigate the crash.

Officers report arriving to the area of East Cheyenne Avenue near Van Der Meer Street after receiving calls that a woman was lying in the roadway around 8:20 p.m.

Police say the woman was walking on the road outside of the crosswalk when a vehicle hit her and proceeded to flee the scene. Responding officers determined the woman had life-threatening injuries and shortly after was declared dead on the scene.

This is not the only deadly hit and run crash in North Las Vegas this week. On Tuesday, a 1-year-old was killed in a crash where the other driver fled the scene, also on Cheyenne Ave.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked by North Las Vegas Police to call the department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or online here.

The identity of the woman has not been released, pending notification of next of kin.