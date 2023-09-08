‘Daddy loves you,’ Father remembers 1-year-old daughter killed in North Las Vegas hit-and-run crash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A North Las Vegas father is remembering his 1-year-old daughter Knowledge Schuster who was killed in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened on Cheyenne and I-15.

At the time of the crash, Knowledge was in the car with her father Tracy, mother and 6-year-old brother. Everyone survived except Knowledge.

Tracy Schuster said the moments of the crash still haunt him.

“My daughter’s last word was ‘hi’ and next thing I know, we’re getting hit,” said Schuster. “The car must have spun once. All I could see was the car that hit us almost hit the wall.”

Schuster describes Knowledge as a ‘bundle of joy.’

“She was always happy. She was looking to brighten your day,” said Schuster. “In a world that's just filled with so much hate, she just had nothing but love for each and every human being.”

Police still haven’t found the driver. Pictures from Nevada State Police show the suspect’s car is a silver SUV with various stickers on the back windshield.

“I’m not mad at you. I’m not angry,” said Schuster, asking the driver involved to turn themself in. “All I ask is that you turn yourself in. Take accountability for your actions. My daughter is gone.”

Some favorite memories Schuster shares with Knowledge is her dancing and waving to everyone.

“She loved to dance,” said Schuster. “She heard any song and started bouncing. We would always say, ‘I think she’s a little too friendly.’ Because it didn’t matter who or what she was saying. She would wave ‘hi’ with her right hand.”

Knowledge is the 1-year-old girl who waved hi to everyone. But now the family has to say goodbye.

“Daddy loves you. We’re going to represent you for the rest of our days,” said Schuster. “Your story has not ended. It’s just begun. Your message was to bring love.”

According to the National Highway Traffic Administration, hit-and-run crashes account for more than 8 percent of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Nevada from 2012 to 2021. NHSA also reports the number of fatal hit-and-runs have been on the rise in recent years in Nevada.

Anyone with information about the driver accused of hitting the car killing 1-year-old Knowledge is asked to call Nevada State Police at *647.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to raise money for Knowledge’s funeral. If you’d like to donate, click here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/14-month-old-knowledge-schuster