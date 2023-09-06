Watch Now
Eastbound Cheyenne Ave lanes shut down at I-15 after deadly hit and run crash, police hunt for driver

Cheyenne Avenue eastbound lanes at I-15 jct. are closed down after a deadly crash on Tuesday evening.
KTNV
Posted at 6:58 PM, Sep 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-05 21:58:07-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Eastbound lanes on Cheyenne Avenue at the I-15 junction are shut down and drivers are being diverted to Losee Road after a deadly crash brings traffic to a halt on Tuesday evening.

Police are asking for the public's help locating the hit and run driver involved in the crash which left one person dead.

The Nevada State Police says the suspect's vehicle is a silver vehicle with right side damage and was last seen driving eastbound on Cheyenne Ave. from the I-15 junction.

NSP asks anyone with more information on this vehicle or crash to call *NHP.

