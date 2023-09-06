Eastbound Cheyenne Ave lanes shut down at I-15 after deadly hit and run crash, police hunt for driver

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Eastbound lanes on Cheyenne Avenue at the I-15 junction are shut down and drivers are being diverted to Losee Road after a deadly crash brings traffic to a halt on Tuesday evening.

Police are asking for the public's help locating the hit and run driver involved in the crash which left one person dead.

The Nevada State Police says the suspect's vehicle is a silver vehicle with right side damage and was last seen driving eastbound on Cheyenne Ave. from the I-15 junction.

NSP asks anyone with more information on this vehicle or crash to call *NHP.

