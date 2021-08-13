Deadly crash involving truck and pole just east of Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly crash involving a truck on Sands Avenue between Koval and Paradise Road just east of Las Vegas Strip.

According to their tweet, the truck hit a pole. Roads are closed in the area. Traffic delays can be expected.

The crash appears to have happened shortly before 9 a.m.

#BREAKING We are investigating a deadly crash involving a truck and utility pole just east of the #Strip on Sands Ave, between Koval and Paradise. Roads are shutdown in the area. Traffic delays can be expected. pic.twitter.com/AW5JMZrRr6 — LVMPD (@LVMPD) August 13, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

