Deadline quickly approaching to file 2022 tax returns

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you haven’t already filed your taxes, it’s crunch time! April 18th is the deadline to file 2022 tax returns with the IRS.

As you prepare to file, remember to gather all income documents including W-2s, 1099s and any bank statements if you earned interest on your bank accounts.

Before filing, make sure to have personal identifying information for you and any dependents you may claim, like social security numbers and driver's licenses.

"Basically anything that you get that says important tax documents enclosed in the mail. you want to make sure you gather that up,” said Luis Garcia, IRS spokesman.

This year, those filing can expect to see some changes. Pandemic era tax breaks have now expired meaning no more stimulus payments, child tax credits, or lower earned income tax credits.

"Most people get a refund when they file and those people are going to be experiencing a little bit of a lighter refund check this year. Right now, they're running an average of about 11% less than they were the year before,” said

According to the IRS website, in 2022, the average direct deposit refund amount was $3,256. This year, the average direct deposit refund amount is $2,942.

Tax payers miss out on millions of dollars worth of write-offs every year. For example,

one out of five taxpayers forgets the ‘savers credit,’ which people get just for investing in their retirement.

The IRS says about 25 percent of qualifying taxpayers apply for the earned income tax credit too.

In Las Vegas, the United way of Southern Nevada partnered up with the IRS and volunteer income tax assistance programs to make filing a bit easier for people. Individuals and families making less than $60,000 per year are eligible for free tax filing assistance.