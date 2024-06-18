Deadliest days of summer: Tips to keep your family safe and avoid crashes

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Right now, the valley is in a period known as the 100 Deadliest Days of Summer. Between Memorial Day and Labor Day, law enforcement sees a spike in fatal car crashes.

"Things are much more dangerous this year," David Kohlmeier, a former police officer with 17 years of service, said. "There’s an increase in fatalities—38% in regular fatalities, 54% in pedestrian, 7% in motorcycles—so it’s definitely a dangerous time."

Kohlmeier emphasizes the importance of being alert and aware of your surroundings and, most importantly, never driving under the influence.

"We need to be aware of what we are taking and getting into our system," Kohlmeier said. "I think it’s time to wake up and realize we need to stop deaths from taking place."

When it comes to avoiding a crash, Kohlmeier suggests using the "seven second rule."

"If you wait seven seconds while that light turns green, you are going to prevent, God forbid, someone goes through a red light that takes a few seconds to go through that intersection," he said.

As for what to do if an accident were to happen, Carlos Morales, founding attorney at Morales Injury Law, says it’s important to exchange information.

"Legally speaking, you have to exchange information with the other driver. That means your insurance card and a picture of your driver’s license."

Morales adds that having a witness is another key tip.

"Find witnesses, if there are any, and ask them politely, ‘Hey, can I have your information? Did you see what happened?’ That will come in handy when liability is being determined."

Additionally, Morales advises drivers to document the accident scene thoroughly.

"Take photos of the damage to all vehicles involved, the accident scene, and any visible injuries. This can be crucial evidence if there are disputes later on," he said.

Kohlmeier also recommends calling the police to file a report at the scene. Even if an accident is minor, having police there can help provide an accurate description of the incident.

More information keep in mind if you find yourself in a crash:

