Dead body located on middle school campus, Metro police investigate

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Metro police are investigating after a dead body was found on a Clark County middle school campus on Tuesday morning.

The body was found on the shared-use athletic fields near Kathleen and Tim Harney Middle School, according to Clark County School District police. Officers arrived at the 1600 block of South Hollywood Boulevard around 6:21 a.m. after receiving initial reports of the body.

Police say there is no threat to the school or students at this time.

Students have been relocated to Las Vegas High School while the investigation is underway.