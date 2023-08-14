Davis Dam water releases paused as crews perform maintenance

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Water releases from Davis Dam will be reduced on Tuesday. The Davis Dam is 67 miles downstream from the Hoover Dam and 88 miles upstream from the Parker Dam.

Officials with the Bureau of Reclamation said the measures will be temporary and low flow operations will give the City of Laughlin and the Las Vegas Valley Water District time to perform maintenance on the city's water supply intake system.

Water releases will be stopped from approximately 5 a.m. to 9 a.m.

According to the Bureau of Reclamation, anyone on the water should be cautious since lower water levels could expose or create hazards like sandbars and unstable riverbanks. There could also be floating or submerged debris.

Officials add that planned operations may change depending on operational or environmental conditions.

The Davis Dam regulates water that is set to be delivered to Mexico and the reservoir formed by the dam, Lake Mohave, is used for that purpose through operations at the Hoover and Davis Powerplants.