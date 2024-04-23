Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Duane 'Keefe D' Davis back in court in Tupac murder case

Davis back in court in Tupac murder case
Duane "Keefe D" Davis
KTNV
Duane "Keefe D" Davis was back in a Las Vegas courtroom as he awaits a possible trial over charges that he was the mastermind of a murder plot to kill rapper Tupac Shakur.<br/>
Duane "Keefe D" Davis
Posted at 10:56 AM, Apr 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-23 14:19:09-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Duane "Keefe D" Davis was back in a Las Vegas courtroom Tuesday as he awaits a possible trial over charges that he was the mastermind of a murder plot to kill rapper Tupac Shakur.

Shakur was shot in Las Vegas on Sept. 7, 1996. He died six days later.

To date, nobody has been held responsible for Shakur's murder, though Davis could head to trial as soon as November.

On Tuesday, Eighth Judicial District Court Judge Carli Kierny granted a request to give lawyers for the defense more time to go over discovery in the case.

Davis was arrested at his home in Henderson in September following an indictment that was returned by a grand jury on a murder charge related to Shakur's death. Kierny set the next status check in the case for July 23.

Tupac murder investigation: A Channel 13 special

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH