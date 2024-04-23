Duane 'Keefe D' Davis back in court in Tupac murder case

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Duane "Keefe D" Davis was back in a Las Vegas courtroom Tuesday as he awaits a possible trial over charges that he was the mastermind of a murder plot to kill rapper Tupac Shakur.

Shakur was shot in Las Vegas on Sept. 7, 1996. He died six days later.

To date, nobody has been held responsible for Shakur's murder, though Davis could head to trial as soon as November.

On Tuesday, Eighth Judicial District Court Judge Carli Kierny granted a request to give lawyers for the defense more time to go over discovery in the case.

Davis was arrested at his home in Henderson in September following an indictment that was returned by a grand jury on a murder charge related to Shakur's death. Kierny set the next status check in the case for July 23.