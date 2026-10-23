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Data compromised in SafeVoice Nevada cybersecurity breach

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SafeVoice Nevada
SafeVoice.png
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Personal identification data was compromised in a cybersecurity incident involving SafeVoice Nevada, officials announced this week.

The Nevada Department of Education and the Nevada Department of Public Safety said approximately 10 percent of SafeVoice tips shared between November 2025 and March 2026 were compromised.

According to the agencies, the data included personally identifiable information in the multistate breach that affected the system's vendor, Navigate360.

SafeVoice Nevada is an anonymous service allowing students to report or share information on safety threats.

Anyone with questions about the data breach can contact a newly created call center at 833-966-1754 between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

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