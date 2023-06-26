Dana White: Musk, Zuckerberg fight "is not a gimmick"

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Plans for a billionaire battle between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg are still being discussed, according to Ultimate Fighting Championship president Dana White. He also said this fight "is not a gimmick."

"Gimmick is MMA guys going to Boxing and getting beat. We have seen it already and knows how it ends," White wrote on Instagram. "This is a fight between 2 of the most powerful/richest guys in the world. Who will win? Who has seen this before? NOBODY. It's also a crossover fight that literally everybody will watch."

This whole thing started last Tuesday. Musk responded to a tweet about Meta reportedly preparing to release a Twitter rival called "Threads." One Twitter user jokingly warned Musk about Zuckerberg's jiu jitsu training.

"I'm up for a cage match if he is lol," Musk wrote.

Zuckerberg replied in an Instagram story saying "Send me the location."

That location could be in Las Vegas if White has anything to say about it. MGM Resorts and the MGM Grand threw their hat in the ring to host the event.

On Thursday, White told TMZ he had been in touch with Musk and Zuckerberg saying that both men are "absolutely deadly serious" about the match happening. White even posted a video on Twitter wearing a Zuckerberg vs. Musk shirt.

However, one thing that could be a factor is the pair's size difference. Musk is 6'1" and weighs about 185 to 200 pounds, which would make him a middleweight or light heavyweight while Zuckerberg is 5'7" and weighs about 155 pounds, making him a lightweight. In the past, size hasn't been an issue in exhibition matches as evidenced by the Floyd Mayweather vs. Jake Paul match.

On Saturday, Musk said he's prepared to get in shape if the match actually does happen and he could get some help. Pro fighters are weighing in and offering help. For example, Jon Jones said he would be willing to train Zuckerberg while Georges St-Pierre said he'd be willing to work with Musk.

You already know I am Team Zuck…. Let me know if you need a training partner! — BONY (@JonnyBones) June 23, 2023

@elonmusk I'm a huge fan of yours and it would be an absolute honor to help you and be your training partner for the challenge against Zuckerberg 👊😁 — Georges St-Pierre (@GeorgesStPierre) June 24, 2023

Even if nothing is set in stone yet, oddsmakers are already laying out bids. According to DraftKings, the projected odds stood at 140+ for Musk and -160 for Zuckerberg on Thursday.