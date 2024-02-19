Dam Short Film Festival in Boulder City celebrates 20 years of Global Cinema Showcase

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Filmmakers from around the globe showcased their work at the Dam Film Festival in Boulder City this weekend, marking the event's 20th anniversary. The festival featured a diverse range of films, including documentaries, animations, and more.

"It's an experience that people of all ages can enjoy," said Erica Tietjen, a Boulder City resident. "I've tried to make it every year for the festival, and I did not even realize that it was the 20th year for the festival. It seems much shorter than that."

The Dam Festival showcased 147 selected films from Wednesday to Monday, with films from 21 different countries, including Ireland, France, the United Kingdom, and Canada.

"They are from 21 different countries all over the world," said Ken Cioe, Director of Operations for the Dam Short Film Festival.

The festival provided local, state, and national filmmakers the opportunity to exhibit their work, featuring 29 different categories such as drama, sci-fi, horror, and a block dedicated solely to Nevada filmmakers.

For Julia and Christopher Schultz, it was their first time creating a professional film and seeing it at a festival. "It's an honor to be here," they said. "As independent filmmakers, we don't always get the recognition that bigger filmmakers or bigger actors get, so a film festival like this allows us to show our work."

While filmmakers enjoy seeing their work on display, the audience also relishes the experience. One Boulder City local has been attending since the festival kicked off 20 years ago. "It gives us the opportunity to see some of the best films from all over the world," he said. "The film festival brings in a lot of young people. You can even feel the vibrations and the warmth in this town, and it comes in with the young people, and it really helps a lot."