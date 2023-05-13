Customers claim expensive items cannot be retrieved after West Valley jewelry & watch repair store closes

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Customers claim their expensive jewelry and watches cannot be retrieved after Jewelry & Watch Doctors in the West Valley abruptly closed.

The store closed late last month and the jeweler, "Doc Lee" has not been responsive according to customers.

Ruthie Reicher left her watch of more than 40 years under repair in early April. She said it was her first time using their services.

"He's a local guy. He seemed very nice and knowledgeable," Reicher said.

She said a couple weeks went by, and she received no answer from Lee.

"Then I came here and there was a notice on the door that said I'll be back on the 27th of April. I had an emergency,'" said Reicher. "I come back. Nothing. I come back in a couple days and there's an eviction notice and my heart sank."

According to the Nevada Secretary of State website, the business is registered as Jewelry Doctors LLC and the registered agent is Thoi Nguyen. However, Nguyen is the landlord of the property and tells Channel 13 he doesn't know why his name is registered.

Nguyen also said Lee hadn't paid rent in 3 months and was given a notice of eviction.

For Reicher, the watch had sentimental value. She had planned to pass it down to her daughter.

"That was my special 'get dressed up and go' watch," said Reicher.

Reicher said she purchased the custom made watch for nearly $1,000 in the early 1980's. She's not the only one who claims they can't get their prized possessions back.

Husband and wife, Doug Green and Julie Mekaloun, said they have not been able to retrieve Mekaloun's Rolex watch worth about $30,000.

"Previous to this, he's always been great," said Green. "I know several people who have brought high end watches to him. This time I brought a watch in for a very minor service about two months ago. He kept telling me he was waiting for a part or a part didn't come in. He was apologizing and he was responsive. But then he stopped responding."

Green said he then heard from someone claiming to be a relative of Lee's. Green said that relative told him Lee has a personal health emergency.

"I kept texting but then he blocked me," said Green. "After he blocked me I had a pretty bad feeling something was wrong."

On Friday, a notice was posted on the business' front door stating "we are currently closed due to an emergency" and asks customers to visit a website where they can fill out a form to claim their items.

Customers tell Channel 13 they've filled out the form, but got no response. They also said a website post asked people to come during a certain date and time, but Lee did not show up.

Channel 13 tried contacting Lee, but received no reply.

Las Vegas Metro Police Department said this case is an open and active criminal investigation.