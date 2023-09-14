Culinary Workers Union strike soon possible as negotiation deadline nears

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas hospitality workers say they are close to a breaking point. The Culinary Workers Union and resort companies have until late September to finish contract negotiations or the union will hold a strike vote.

I spoke with a hotel worker who says long hours and a heavy workload are affecting her quality of life.

When I go home, I don't have energy, not at all, to take care of my family, I just want to lay down."

Mirian Medina Cervantes says she has nothing left for her family after cleaning 16 rooms a day during her shift at Horseshoe Las Vegas.

"For us it is getting worse and worse every single day."

Cervantes says Senate Bill 441 signed into law by Governor Joe Lombardo back in May that stopped daily cleaning of rooms was a big mistake.

She says now when guests stay multiple days, she can't clean up the room until they check out—resulting in cleaning times that can last up to an hour per room.

"When I go home, I just want to lay down, I got a 4 year old baby, he wants to go to the park or do a walk, I can't," Cervantes told me.

Cervantes says resort company owners need to lessen the work load, enhance safety, and provide workers with decent pay.

"These companies, their profits, the profit margins, the room rates are through the roof. It's pretty clear to everyone that Las Vegas is on a roll. The problem is that the workers are not being included."

Ted Pappageorge, the secretary treasurer of the union, says they have been negotiating with MGM, Caesars and Wynn resorts since April for a new 5-year contract.

Pappageorge says if an agreement isn't reached, the union will hold a vote to strike on September 26 for about 53,000 hospitality workers at Strip and Downtown Las Vegas properties.

That means that we're sending a message to these companies that six months is enough and we need to make progress.

Pappageorge says they are negotiating for pay increases, lowered housekeeping quotas and mandated daily room cleanings, along with stronger on-the-job safety programs.

"To have the best wages, the best health care pensions that so you can retire with dignity, the ability to own a home even in this difficult environment and to take care of your family," Pappageorge said.

Cervantes says her job is important, but she hopes to be able to spend more time on herself and her family.

"I know its hard, but its my job and I need that."

But she says she can't operate like this anymore.

"Back to my old routine it is almost impossible, I'm tired, I'm just tired, I can't."