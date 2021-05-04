Culinary Union says Palms sale will not impact negotiations on behalf of workers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Culinary Workers Union Local 226, representing workers in Las Vegas and throughout Nevada, says the sale of the Palms hotel-casino will not impact negotiations on behalf of workers there.

In a statement emailed to 13 Action News, the union said:

The Culinary and Bartenders Unions are recognized as the bargaining representative at the Palms Casino and are currently in negotiations with Station Casinos for a first union contract. We will continue negotiations with current and future owners to ensure workers are protected and jobs are retained.



The Culinary Union looks forward to completing a first union contract - whether it’s before the sale of the property is completed and the new owners are licensed, or after.

Earlier in the day, it was announced that San Manuel is purchasing the Palms for $650 million from Red Rock Resorts, the parent company of Station Casinos.

The transaction is expected to close later this year.

Culinary Workers Union Local 226 is the Nevada affiliate of UNITE HERE, representing 60,000 workers in Las Vegas and Reno.

UNITE HERE represents 300,000 workers in the gaming, hotel and food service industries nationwide.