Culinary Union members picket for new contract on Fremont Street

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Culinary Union members picketed on Fremont St. Friday morning and evening as they fight for a new contract with several downtown properties.

The Golden Nugget, Fremont Hotel and Casino, and Circa Resort and Casino are at the center of demonstrations Friday.

So far, the Culinary Union has won new contracts for about 45,000 strip and downtown workers.

Roughly 5,000 union members remain after their contracts expired on June 1.

With a looming strike deadline of February 2, the union is asking for better pay and benefits, improved safety conditions, and job protection.

“The purpose of these demonstrations is to hopefully head off a strike. If companies can understand workers are prepared to do whatever it takes, including strikes, hopefully, it will get them to the table in a more serious way to get this done,” said Ted Pappageorge, secretary-treasurer for the Culinary Union.