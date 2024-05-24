Culinary Union and Virgin Hotels Las Vegas fail to reach agreement in contract negotiations

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — While there is still no deal, the back and forth between the Culinary Union and Virgin Hotels Las Vegas will continue as they still try to figure out employee contracts.

You may remember just a few weeks ago, employees here held a 48-hour strike as they've been bargaining for a new contract for several months. Virgin Hotels just submitted their best and final offer into the Culinary Union. On Thursday, the union says that offer is not good enough.

"The contract now is nearly one year expired," said Ted Pappageorge. "We've been bargaining for five months until, I think, yesterday."

In a virtual meeting Thursday morning, Union Secretary Treasurer Pappageorge said the offer from Virgin is not good enough and the raise that is on the table won't cover much for employees facing an increasing cost of living.

"It's still a horrible proposal and unacceptable for workers in Las Vegas. Workers have dealt with increased gas prices, grocery prices, rent up 40% or more in many parts of the city. Housing prices have doubled," he said. "Some companies come to Las Vegas with the idea that they're going to build their massive resorts on the backs of workers, and it doesn't work that way in Vegas. When you come to Vegas, you've got to bring money to invest in bricks and mortar, and you've got to bring money to invest in workers and, unfortunately, Virgin is not there.

"It is woefully inadequate and sub-standard. These are not second-class workers and we're not going to allow them to be treated second-class by any company in Las Vegas," Pappageorge said.

Virgin Hotels said their last offer was their best and final, and that they believe that the union is not bargaining in good faith.

A union rep says next, the bargaining committee will vote on that latest offer from Virgin Hotels. What happens after that is still to be determined.

