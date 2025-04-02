Culinary Health Fund opens third health center for Culinary Union members

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Culinary Health Fund opened a third Culinary Health Center Wednesday on Craig Road in North Las Vegas.

The opening of the center makes them one of the largest primary care providers in the state.

Anyssa Bohanan was at the opening to learn how this new center will help the local community.

Culinary Heath Fund opens third Health Center for Culinary Union Members

The Health Centers exclusively serve Culinary Union members and their families, with many services requiring no co-pay.

Officials say that with the new location, they'll be able to better serve their more than 120,000 members.

"It's going to make healthcare easy for them," said Jesus Vidueria, president of the Culinary Health Fund. "We hope to be their healthcare home, anything that they need we'll provide and help them with. We're there, not just to provide primary care, we're there to support that person, that member."

The Craig Road location is a two-story, 97,000 square foot medical facility with a two lane drive-through pharmacy and dozens of evaluation rooms that include everything from primary care to dental care.

The Culinary Fund is also planning to open a fourth location on Tropicana Avenue in the summer of 2026.

Officials say that across all four location,s they'll employ about 800 staff, including more than 160 healthcare providers.