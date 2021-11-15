Cubans in Las Vegas prepare to participate in #15NCuba protests

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Hundreds of Cubans are expected to peacefully protest for freedom and democracy on the island on Nov. 15. The protests are scheduled for the same day that the government is reopening its tourist industry after months of being closed due to the pandemic.

The protest comes just four months after the historic July 11 protests when the world saw demonstrators being detained for demanding freedom and better treatment by the Cuban government.

Since then, hundreds of Cubans have been arrested, and some have been given long term prison sentences for voicing their concerns.

“They want to live a better life in Cuba, a dignified life. That's the big difference now. These people are not just getting on boats and leaving and coming to MIami, they’re saying it’s their right to have a normal life where they were born,” said Alian Collazo, the executive director for the Cuban Freedom March.

Collazo said the Cuban people are tired of living under the communist regime. Despite fear of what the Cuban government can do, the majority of people on the island want freedom and greater economic conditions.

“They’re willing to take the risk because many of them have said time and time again, they have nothing else to lose,” Collazo said.

Cuban officials denied permission for the march, claiming it was invented by Cuban exiles and the U.S. government wanting to use rising tensions inside Cuba as an excuse to invade the island.

Protests will also be taking place in more than 100 cities across the world, including in Las Vegas. Demonstrators are planning to meet on the Las Vegas Strip at 3:30 pm on Monday. The protest will begin at Caesars Palace and will end at the MGM Grand.