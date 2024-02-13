Crowds swarm Mandalay Bay NFL shop for Super Bowl 58 merchandise after city's first game

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Excitement is still in the air following Super Bowl 58 today. Fans are flocking to the NFL store to snag a piece of history. As merchandise sales skyrocket just a day after the big game, Channel 13 went over to the NFL shop at Mandalay Bay to check out the deals.

Despite the outcome of the game, enthusiasm builds here in Las Vegas

From die-hard fans like Pierre Hamilton and Carol Sailor from Kansas City to curious locals, everyone seems to commemorate the event in their own way, regardless of where the price tag may be

SAILOR: "It's been the bomb."

Long lines filled the NFL shop customers waited with their hands full of memorabilia.

Mike Leoparo, the VP of Business Operations, says he couldn't believe the turnout, noting how it's unlike anything they've seen before.

A major perk to those of us who live here are the tax revenues going back into our local economy.

LEOPARO: "I think it is great for Vegas, I met numerous people saying it was their first time which I was kind of shocked so people for the first time are coming out here for the first time outside of the basic gaming."

He says the surge in merchandise sales reflects the city's enthusiasm for being at the center of the football world. "You would think they would come in and get the hat, the jersey, they are buying 10 hats, 10 jerseys."

Alice Barlerrani says she walked out with three bags of merchandise, noting that it was all half price.

While this San Francisco fan says her Niners didn't come away with a victory, she was determined to commemorate her Vegas visit with a special purchase.

ALICE BARLETTANI: "For my sister in law, we got a Bosa NFL Jersey, half price!"

The NFL shop at Mandalay Bay is no longer open but if you didn't have a chance to get your Super Bowl 58 merchandise you still can at the NFL shop at the Forum Shops inside Caesars Palace.