Crowds gather at South Point to watch K9 Trials, support LVMPD's canine section

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police K-9 units from across the country gathered at South Point on Sunday to demonstrate their skills at LVMPD's annual K-9 Trials. The event, which helps raise money for the canine section of Metro, drew thousands of spectators to the South Point Arena in a show of support for law enforcement.

"We came mainly to see the puppy dogs, yeah, that's what we are all about. We love them," expressed spectator Pat Overing, highlighting the crowd's enthusiasm for the K9 teams.

K9 teams from hotel and casino properties, law enforcement agencies, and the military competed in a variety of events showcasing their abilities. According to Metro, the trials are a small demonstration of the K9s' capabilities and the dedication of their handlers.

Metro sees the event as an opportunity for the community to better understand the role of police canines and witness firsthand the rigorous training these dogs undergo. All proceeds raised from the event will go towards the LVMPD Foundation, supporting community and K9 efforts.

Lieutenant Jeff Goodwin, who oversees the K-9 unit, emphasized the importance of the K9s in law enforcement. "The canine is another option to provide us with a non-lethal tactic to prevent officer-involved shootings," he explained.

For many attendees, the K-9 trials have become a yearly tradition and a chance to spend quality time with family. Pat Overing shared that she brings her grandson to the event every year. "I mean how well they are trained, and when you see them up close, how big some of them are, oh my goodness I can't believe it. It is crazy," she remarked, highlighting the awe-inspiring nature of the event.

Pat and her grandson, Taylor, are already looking forward to next year's trials. "Every time we hear about it, we pretty much make plans to head out," Taylor added.