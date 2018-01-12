Crooks ransack couple's hotel room

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Keeleigh Gustafson couldn’t believe it. She and her husband Jason went out on the strip for a romantic new year's eve. "It was my husband a I's Christmas gift to each other," Gustafson said.

On New Year's day, they opened the door to their hotel room at the cannery only to find someone had torn through all their stuff. "Our room has been ransacked," Gustafson said. “They've gone through every drawer.

“I had $1,100 cash, wedding ring, everything's gone," said Gustafson, as she narrated the aftermath of the break-in on her cell phone camera.

"We open it and everything was destroyed. My bag has been gone through," Gustafson said.

Thieves even stole lollipops the couple bought for their five daughters back home in Washington state. "We had five of these. I now have one."

She alerted hotel security, but Gustafson said, she felt victimized twice in one night. “There was no apology. I'm sorry this happened to you."

She said she's angry. "On a scale of 1-to-10, a 20," Gustafson said, adding that she wants to be compensated for her loss.



A spokesman for Boyd gaming said they dispute many of Gustafson's allegations. The spokesman also said he strongly urges Gustafson to file a formal police report in order for the hotel to proceed with its own investigation.



