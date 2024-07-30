Watch Now
Woman stabbed multiple times, another person injured during family dispute

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A woman has been hospitalized and a second person was injured after a family argument on Monday night.

According to Las Vegas police, the incident happened at 5:30 p.m. in the 6400 block of Hartman Street, which is near Rainbow Boulevard and Craig Road.

Police said a woman was stabbed multiple times and was taken to the hospital in critical but non-life-threatening condition. A second person had minor injuries.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

No further details have been released, as of 7:12 p.m.

