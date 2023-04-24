Woman shot, killed while walking in south Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A woman is dead after being shot while walking through south Las Vegas.

According to police, this happened Sunday just before 9 p.m.

Investigators said she was walking near Bella Lante Avenue and Dean Martin Drive when an unknown vehicle pulled up and someone inside the vehicle shot her.

When officers arrived, they found the woman with a gunshot wound. She was taken to University Medical Center where she later died.

The vehicle involved fled the scene before police got there.

The victim's name and cause of death haven't been released by the Clark County Coroner's Office yet.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LVPMD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or www.crimestoppersofnv.com.