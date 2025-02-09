Woman shot dead by boyfriend during argument, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A woman is dead after being shot by her boyfriend during an argument on Sunday morning in the southwest valley, Las Vegas Metro police say.

Around 4:13 a.m., LVMPD said they received a report of the shooting at a residence in the 9300 bock of Aspen Shadow Street near Blue Diamond.

Patrol officers said they arrived and found the male suspect, 50-year-old Paul Moore, at the scene saying he shot his girlfriend. Police said the officers went inside and found a woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Medical personnel were requested but police said she died at the scene.

LVMPD Homicide took over the investigation and said they learned the suspect and victim were engaged in an argument before the shooting happened.

Police said they arrested Moore and booked him into the Clark County Detention Center on an Open Murder charge.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at (702) 828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (702) 385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

