Woman sentenced to 3 years of probation after 'intentionally' hitting two juveniles in Henderson

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A woman accused of running over two children outside a Henderson school has been given a “suspended sentence” on Monday in Clark County District Court. The woman will be on probation for the next 36 months, court records say.

On March 28, 2022, Fatima Mitchell, 36, was detained by Henderson police outside of Basic High School after “intentionally hitting” two juveniles with her car.

According to arrest reports, arriving officers noted a juvenile lying underneath a concrete neighborhood sign that read “Terravita” and appeared to have been uprooted and tipped over. Police also noted extensive damage to the woman’s vehicle, damage to nearby trees, and black skidmarks along the road that lead from the vehicle to the sign and the tree.

Officers later discovered a second juvenile was also hit but had returned home, the report noted.

Mitchell told police officers that she had arrived at the school to confront two juveniles who were “planning to fight” her daughter. This information was later confirmed by Mitchell's daughter, who had claimed several juveniles were planning to “jump her” after school.

“If anyone messes with my kids, all I know is to take them out,” Mitchell told officers.

Mitchell was charged with attempted murder and booked into Henderson Detention Center.

