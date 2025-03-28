Woman reportedly 'snapped' before killing Las Vegas 3-year-old, arrest report says

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We are learning new details surrounding the death of a three-year-old and the woman who reportedly confessed to killing her.

Channel 13 recently obtained the arrest report for Marketta Phillips, who was arrested on March 26 by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Watch the full briefing by police in the hours following her arrest:

Babysitter reportedly stabs and kills 3-year-old girl, says LVMPD

Around 3:36 a.m., police received a 911 call from Jeremy Ross, who could be heard yelling at someone in the background saying, "You murdered my baby."

When officers arrived, Ross said his daughter was being babysat by his roommate, whom he identified as Phillips, while he was at work. He said when he came home, he found Phillips with blood on her hands and Journei unresponsive in the bedroom, bleeding. Ross added he found Phillips sitting on the kitchen floor, surrounded by knives with a cut on her hand.

Despite Ross performing CPR on her and officers taking over life-saving measures before medical personnel took her to Sunrise Hospital, Journei ultimately succumbed to her injuries and died from multiple stab wounds.

Ross told officers that after he discovered Journei, he began screaming at Phillips, but that she was not speaking clearly and just walked out of the apartment before officers arrived.

Around 5 a.m., authorities saw a woman in the parking lot who matched Phillips's description with apparent blood on her hands. Multiple officers attempted to take Phillips into custody, but she was uncooperative and an electronic control device had to be deployed.

During a search of the apartment, authorities found multiple kitchen knives and a pair of scissors with apparent blood on them. Three sheets of paper with notes in red marker were laid on the floor, reading "See what happens when you f*** with people's lives," "Your and idiot," and "Now we both have nothing." Officers also found writing on a wall in the bedroom in apparent blood, stating "Everybody that played me is cursed."

When detectives later interviewed Ross, he said Phillips was his on-and-off again girlfriend who had been living in the apartment with him and his daughter, whom he shared custody of with Journei's biological mother.

Hear the parents of Journei Ross speak out during Phillips's arraignment:

Parents of 3-year-old toddler speak out after accused killer appears in court

Phillips was hospitalized, where detectives interviewed her, saying she "snapped" and confessed to stabbing Journei more than once with a knife. When asked why, Phillips said "to get back at him" but did not elaborate. Detectives said she made several rambling statements about her being homeless, people messing with her, and prostitution. She told officers she was suicidal and took a "bunch" of sleeping pills that made her throw up. She also said she tried to take her own life but did not elaborate.

Phillips is now held on a charge of open murder with a deadly weapon.