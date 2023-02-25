Woman arrested for torturing dog found dead in a kennel in her Las Vegas apartment

Note: This story deals with allegations of animal cruelty and may be distressing to some readers.

A woman accused of torturing her dog has been arrested after the animal was found dead in her Las Vegas apartment.

This happened at an apartment complex near Wynn Road and Twain Avenue.

According to an arrest report, 29-year-old Myiesha Beasley had three huskies. One of them was named Harley.

Apartment management contacted animal control on Tuesday after security looked through an open window and saw Harley was dead in its kennel.

Neighbors told investigators they hadn't seen Beasley or her child for about 10 days and last heard dogs barking for weeks.

When police arrived, they found Harley dead with its teeth clenching the metal wire as though the dog was trying to escape when it died, the report states. Investigators noted the husky was found lying on a blanket covered in feces, and there was no water in the kennel.

Police suspect the dog had been dead for more than two days.

Harley was the only animal found in the home.

Investigators said they spoke with Beasley, who said she had Harley for a year and he had no health issues. She claimed Harley was naturally skinny, according to the report.

Beasley told police she hadn't lived in the apartment since the end of January due to power issues with the refrigerator.

She said she stopped by the apartment on Sunday and her ex-boyfriend was supposed to check on Harley on Monday, but he was sick and didn't go.

Police said the evidence at the scene contradicts those claims and they believe Harley died from dehydration and/or starvation.

Beasley was arrested on a felony charge of torturing an animal.