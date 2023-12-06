Watch Now
Woman arrested for suspected arson fire at central Las Vegas apartment complex

Residents of 16 apartment units were displaced by the fire on Monday
Posted at 4:45 PM, Dec 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-05 19:45:04-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas woman faces charges in connection with an apartment fire that displaced at least 32 people and caused $2 million in damages this week.

Clark County Fire investigators determined the fire at 4255 W. Viking Road was caused by arson.

On Tuesday, fire officials announced the arrest of 41-year-old Mariza Arteage Muller for first-degree arson and making a false statement to obstruct a public officer.

Fire officials didn't immediately release additional details about how they believe the fire started.

The American Red Cross of Southern Nevada is assisting the residents of 16 apartment units who were displaced as a result of the fire.

