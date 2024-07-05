Woman arrested for attempted homicide in Mohave County

DOLAN SPRINGS, Ariz. (KTNV) — The Mohave County Sheriff's Office have a woman in custody following an attempted homicide investigation on July 3.

Around 12:05 p.m. on Wednesday, authorities responded to a call from a woman in Dolan Springs, Arizona, who said she shot her husband at a residence in the 17000 block of Needle Drive.

Deputies and detectives responded to the scene and found a man with a gunshot wound on his back. Authorities said the man was flown to a Las Vegas hospital in critical condition.

The suspect, 41-year-old Amber Bender of Henderson, was located by authorities at a different location and arrested for Attempted 2nd Degree Murder per Domestic Violence.

Bender is currently in custody at the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility in Kingman.

The sheriff's office said this is an ongoing investigation.