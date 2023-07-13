Woman arrested for arson fire that destroyed $2M home, killed cat following 'citizen tip'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A citizen tip has led to the arrest of a 34-year-old woman accused of setting a fire that destroyed a 7,000-square-foot home and killed a cat.

According to a press release from the City of Las Vegas, the suspect — identified as Tarica Brown — was arrested at Harry Reid International Airport on Monday.

On April 24, 2023, firefighters responded to a fire in a west valley home, which had "heavy smoke and fire" visible from the structure's second floor and roof.

Investigators determined the cause of the fire to be arson. A cat was also found dead among the wreckage of the home, which was valued at approximately $2 million.

Once investigators were able to identify Brown as a suspect, it was discovered that she had fled to Florida. However, a tip revealed that Brown would be returning to Las Vegas on Monday, July 10, and investigators were able to make contact with her at the airport.

Brown was "arrested without incident" as she exited the plane and was transported to Clark County Detention Center. She is facing three felony charges, including first-degree arson, willful and malicious killing of an animal, and residential burglary.