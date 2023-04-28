Woman accused of stealing over $100,000 in cash in 'trick roll' on the Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A woman is facing grand larceny charges after being accused of stealing $103,000 during a "trick roll" on the Strip.

According to the arrest report, police define a "trick roll" as when a panderer — a go-between for sex workers and clients — encourages sex workers to get dates heavily intoxicated so the worker can "swindle their way into the dates' room." Once inside, police said panderers instruct the workers to watch their dates and, when they pass out, the worker can remove valuables from the room and leave.

The arrest report states these types of scams are "extremely prevalent" in the Las Vegas valley.

According to the report, this happened on April 8 around 8:30 p.m.

Investigators said a man was at a bar at the MGM after he won money while gambling on a boxing match. The arrest report states the man put his winnings and the money he already had into a black duffel bag.

Police said a "friend" the man just met while gambling at the MGM told him about Savannah Cisneros, who then met up with the man at the bar later that night.

Around midnight, the arrest report said the man and Cisneros agreed to get a room, but because the MGM was fully booked, the pair went to the Tropicana Hotel.

The report states Cisneros gave him a massage before she asked him if he wanted to have sex. He told police that he said yes, but that his condom was in the car.

When he grabbed the black duffel bag to take with him, Cisneros got upset and accused the man of not trusting her around his money, according to the arrest report. It goes on to state he told her he did trust her, and they began to kiss each other. That's when police state Cisneros told the man they could still have sex, but only if he took a shower first.

When the man got in the shower, the report states he heard his black duffel bag being moved, and he fell getting out of the shower. He told investigators that by the time he got back into his room, both the bag and Cisneros were gone.

According to the arrest report, detectives found Cisneros' address and "conducted surveillance" at her home on April 26. Police said they saw a woman matching Cisneros' description get into an unknown silver Mercedes Benz and drive away. The report said investigators stopped the vehicle and arrested Cisneros.

Arrest records show Cisneros has been charged with prostitution multiple times and has been banned from multiple casinos on the Strip, including the Venetian, Aria, Cosmopolitan, Caesars Palace and Resorts World.