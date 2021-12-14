Woman accused of setting fire to Las Vegas home, causing $300K in damages

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 39-year-old woman was arrested for arson and is accused of setting fire to a Las Vegas home over the weekend, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police officers were called to a neighborhood in the area of Ann Road and Jones Boulevard on Saturday evening on reports that a woman was in the area trying to break into homes.

Residents told police they saw Jessica Jolley enter a vacant home at 5501 Bonita Springs Court. Officers inside a police helicopter saw her leaving the house "as it lit up inside with heavy fire," LVMPD officials stated. Jolley ran to an arriving police car and reportedly told the officer that she had set the house on fire.

It took firefighters approximately 15 minutes to get the fire on both floors of the house under control, police said.

Damage to the home was estimated at approximately $300,000. The owner told police it had been vacant for a year, but had recently been sold.

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue

Jolley was treated at an area hospital after complaining of shortness of breath, police said. She was then transported to Clark County Detention Center and booked for arson in the first degree, according to officials.

Police said she "decided not to cooperate and offer a reason why she allegedly set the house on fire."