Woman accused of drugging man in Las Vegas and stealing Rolex, cash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A woman is accused of drugging a man then stealing his Rolex watch and cash while he was sleeping in a hotel room on the Las Vegas Strip back in March.

According to police documents, Ashley Trahan was arrested on May 6 following a traffic stop.

The man told officers he met Trahan at the Aria hotel-casino and claims she drugged his drink, an arrest report shows.

After they went up to his hotel room, he claims she took his $40,000 watch, $400 in cash and a casino ticket valued at $183.

Trahan faces a Grand Larceny charge.