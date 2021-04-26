Las Vegas woman accused of stealing luxury watches from men on Las Vegas Strip arrested again

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas woman arrested earlier this month for stealing luxury watches from men she met on the Las Vegas Strip has been arrested again.

23-year-old Windy Jones was arrested April 21 for the latest theft.

On March 31, Las Vegas police received a call from a man who said his $45,000 Rolex had been stolen and he may have been drugged.

The man told police he met a female who said her name was "Sarah" at a cafe inside the Wynn hotel-casino. After a brief conversation, they decided to go to a nearby hookah lounge for a drink.

The victim told police they had multiple drinks. He remembers that Sarah was very persistent on having more and more drinks and at one point, he went to the bathroom. The man told police he didn’t remember much of what happened after that until he woke up in the valet area of the Venetian hotel-casino. Hotel security called for medical assistance and he was transported to a local hospital.

On Feb. 21, Rose also allegedly stole a watch from a man at the Cosmopolitan hotel-casino.

According to the arrest report, a man met an unknown female named “Rosa” at the Vesper Bar. Rosa accompanied the man back to his room and they ordered room service, including two margaritas.

Once the drinks arrived, Rosa reportedly became adamant that he drink all of his margarita. The man said he fell asleep soon after and didn’t wake up until 10:30 a.m. Feb. 22. He told police that it was extremely unusual for him to sleep that long and that his body hurt and he felt drowsy. The man noticed he was missing $1,500 from his wallet and his Audemars Piguet Royal Oak watch, which is worth approximately $37,000.

On March 24, a man says that he met an unknown female at the Cosmopolitan hotel-casino and invited her to his room.

They ordered room service and the man fell asleep soon after. When he woke up the next day, the female was gone along with his Rolex Daytona, worth about $45,000 and an iPhone12.

The man told police the woman said her name was Sarah and that she was visiting from Arizona. The man was able to describe a distinctive diamond tattoo on the woman's stomach, a large tattoo on her leg and another large tattoo on her chest.

The man also told police it was unusual for him to suddenly fall asleep like he did and he believed he was drugged.

All three victims told police that there was no discussion of sex with the woman in exchange for money.

Police were able to identify the woman based on surveillance videos and descriptions provided by the victims.

Jones is now facing three counts of felony grand larceny.