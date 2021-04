LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas woman is accused of stealing more than $80,000 in watches from men staying at the Cosmopolitan on the Strip.

Police say 23-year-old Windy Rose Jones stole the jewelry from two men while she was in their room.

Detectives believe the alleged thefts might be related to prostitution.

One of the men told police he may have been drugged as well.