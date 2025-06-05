Wife of 'Ghost Adventures' star sentenced for conspiracy charge in murder-for-hire plot

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The estranged wife of "Ghost Adventures" star Aaron Goodwin was sentenced for plotting to have him killed.

Victoria Goodwin previously pleaded guilty to the conspiracy to commit murder charge.

In court on Thursday morning, she was sentenced to a minimum of 36 months and a maximum of 90 months, with 92 days credited for time served.

According to an arrest report, Victoria began contacting Grant Amato in May 2024 after seeing him in a true crime documentary. Amato is currently an inmate in the Florida Department of Corrections system.

In 2019, Amato killed his mother, father, and brother and tried to stage the scene like a murder-suicide before leaving their home in Seminole County, Florida. He was arrested, found guilty of all three murders, and was sentenced to life in prison.

An arrest report includes several messages between Victoria and Amato in which the two discussed payment apps and Victoria shared Aaron's location through the Apple "Find My" app. Victoria also provided Amato with details about Aaron's schedule, including when he would be at a hotel and when he would be filming, the messages reveal.

During an interview with detectives, Victoria said she was lonely and going through problems in her marriage.

On March 12, 2025, court records show Aaron filed for divorce.

Victoria was arrested and charged with solicitation to commit murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Prosecutors dropped the other charge against her as part of a plea agreement.