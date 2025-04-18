Wife of 'Ghost Adventures' star agrees to plead guilty in murder-for-hire plot

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The estranged wife of "Ghost Adventures" star Aaron Goodwin has agreed to plead guilty to several charges after allegedly plotting to have him killed.

According to an arrest report, Victoria Goodwin began contacting Grant Amato in May 2024 after seeing him in a true crime documentary. Amato is currently an inmate in the Florida Department of Corrections system.

In 2019, Amato killed his mother, father, and brother and tried to stage the scene like a murder-suicide before leaving their home in Seminole County, Florida. He was arrested, found guilty of all three murders, and was sentenced to life in prison.

Seminole County Sheriff's Office, AP In this Jan. 28, 2019 photo made available by the Seminole County Sheriff's Office, Grant Amato is under arrest. Amaro killed his parents and brother after he was kicked out of his home after stealing $210,000 from his family to send to a woman he had met on a porn site. Amato has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder.

According to court documents obtained by Channel 13, Victoria began contacting Amato in May 2024 and described their relationship as "pen pals."

An arrest report includes several messages between Victoria and Amato in which the two discussed payment apps and Victoria shared Aaron's location through the Apple "Find My" app. Victoria also provided Amato with details about Aaron's schedule, including when he would be at a hotel and when he would be filming, the messages reveal.

In one text message conversation dated Oct. 2, 2024, Victoria told Amato her husband "FH" would not accept divorce and questioned if she was a bad person, "Because I chose to end his existence. Not divorce."

Victoria also allegedly sent Amato a picture of her and Aaron, along with a picture of her husband's black Dodge minivan.

At the same time, the report states Amato was in contact with an individual named Gordo, "who will be taking care of the situation," according to the report, which also states Amato and Victoria had $11,515 set aside for Gordo "when the job is finished."

On Oct. 3, 2024, Amato reportedly wrote in a separate text exchange with Gordo, "I need to know what is going on. Can I get an update. Was it done?"

That same day, corrections officers in Florida discovered and seized Amato's phone.

The Florida Department of Corrections' cell phone lab received the phone on Dec. 19, 2024, and detectives told Las Vegas police about those messages on March 6, 2025, after they identified Victoria.

During an interview with detectives, Victoria said she was lonely and going through problems in her marriage.

When asked about the messages about sending Amato money, she claimed she believed the money was for cell phones. Detectives showed her the texts about conspiring to murder Aaron, and she denied wanting her husband killed but "described herself of sometimes daydreaming of being in a different situation."

Victoria was arrested and charged with solicitation to commit murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

On March 12, 2025, court records show Aaron filed for divorce.

This week, Victoria agreed to plead guilty to the conspiracy to commit murder charge. Prosecutors dropped the other charge against her as part of a plea agreement.

That agreement states Victoria now faces between two and 10 years in prison, and she could be fined up to $5,000.

According to court records, Victoria is scheduled back in court for her initial arraignment on April 22.